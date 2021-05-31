State tennis tournament begins Tuesday morning











The state tennis championships are scheduled to begin Tuesday morning in Lexington.

Corbin’s Camden Harris will face Alden Johnson of Ashland Blazer at 8 a.m.

Should Harris win, he will face the winner of the match between Clay County’s Tayton Baker and Monroe County’s Brandon Sheffield at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Corbin’s other boy’s singles player, Nate Hill, will open the tournament at 9:30 a.m. against Evan Bentley of Woodford County.

Should Hill win, he will face the winner of the match between Paducah Tilghman’s Davis Rowton and Paul Dunbar’s Kian Rosenau at 1:30 p.m.

In boys’ doubles, Corbin’s team of Daniel Byrley and Leighton Cornett will open the tournament at 10:30 a.m. against Paducah Tilghman’s AJ Armstong and Ben LeBuhn.

The winners will advance to play the winner of the match between Greenwood’s James Chen and Dylan Dethridge and Meade County’s Clay Dupin and Peyton Johnston at 2:15 p.m.

Corbin other doubles team, consisting of Dylan Koen and Quinn Maguet, will open the tournament at 11:30 a.m. against Russell’s Seth Derscha and Ethan Ratfliff.

The winners will advance to play the winner of Bourbon County’s Luke Earlywine and Noah Earlywine versus Daviess County’s Camden Clark and Graham Sandefur at 2:30 p.m.

In the girls’ singles bracket, Whitley County’s Victoria Jackson will open the tournament at 8 a.m. against Louisville Christian Academy’s Hadley Appling.

The winner will face the winner of the match between Butler Traditional’s Jayda Branch and Russell’s Mia Ferguson at 1 p.m.

Lindsay Jones of Corbin will open the tournament against Kendall Warren of Henderson County at 9 a.m. The winner will advance to face the winner of the match between Greenwood’s Arden Dethridge and East Carter’s Maria Hayes at 1:30 p.m.

In girls’ doubles, Corbin’s team of Nancy Jackson and Hannah Jones will open the tournament against Notre Dame’s Lauren Janzaruk and Taylor Meenach at 10 a.m.

The winners will play the winners of the match between Henderson County’s Cameron Chandler and Merrick Conkright and Campbell County’s Isabella McDowell and Sydney Melton at 2:15 p.m.

Corbin’s other doubles team of Katherine Morton and Rachel Morton will open the tournament at 11:30 a.m. against Central Hardin’s Emmi Redford and Laci Thomas.

The winners will play the winners of the match between Case County’s Karis Cundiff and Mollie Harne and Oldham County’s Haley Klein and Laurel Slechter.

The quarter final matches will be held Wednesday morning, with the semi-final matches scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

The championship matches are scheduled for Thursday morning.