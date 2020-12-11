State positivity rate declines for eighth straight day
The Whitley County Health Department announced 36 additional COVID–19 cases on Friday, bringing the county’s total to 1,790.
There are currently 376 active cases, of which nine are hospitalized.
With the new cases, Whitley County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 102.
The Laurel County Health Department announced 39 additional cases of COVID–19 on Friday, bringing the county’s total to 2,982.
There are currently 1,133 active cases, of which 24 are hospitalized.
With the new cases, Laurel County COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 51.
The Knox County Kentucky Health Department announced 22 additional cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the county’s total to 1,513.
Three of the new cases involved children, officials stated.
There are currently 213 active cases in Knox County.
With the additional cases, Knox County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 69.3.
The Bell County Health Department announced 18 additional COVID–19 cases, bringing the county’s total to 1,495.
There are currently 123 active cases, of which 13 are hospitalized.
With the additional cases, Bell County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 73.
Statewide
Gov. Andy Beshear announced, in a press release, 3,691 additional COVID–19 cases in Kentucky on Friday, bringing the state’s total to 217,120.
Beshear reported 22 additional deaths, bringing the death toll to 2,168.
Beshear said 1,717 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized, of which 432 are in intensive care.
As of Friday, 118 of Kentucky’s 120 counties have a COVID–19 incidence rate greater than 25, which places them in the red zone.
Menifee and Owsley counties are orange zones.
Boyd County has the highest incidence rate at 137.9.
In a press release, Gov. Andy Beshear announced the state’s positivity rate has decreased for the eighth straight day Friday and is now dropping under nine percent.
“These numbers are still high and we are still watching for any increases related to the Thanksgiving holiday, but we are making progress in our fight against this invisible enemy,” said Gov. Beshear. “I hope this gives everyone the courage and grit to keep going, to keep doing what we know is right, things like wearing a mask and staying socially distant, because we know they are working.”