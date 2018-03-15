State police stepping up patrols and visits to area schools













Kentucky State Police are advising parents and others not to become alarmed if they see a KSP vehicle parked outside of schools.

“Due to recent acts of violence and threats in our schools, Kentucky State Police has stepped up patrols and school visits,” according to a KSP press release.

State police have been doing school visits for years per their policy, but due to recent events troopers have been doing several school visits per day.

“With an increase in school visits, parents may see KSP patrol vehicles at schools frequently. KSP is asking parents that if they see patrol vehicles at a school that it is no cause for alarm and they should not feel the need to contact the school to see if everything is OK,” the release stated.