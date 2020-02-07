State police searching for missing Woodbine man











Kentucky State Police are searching for a missing Woodbine man who failed to show up for work Thursday night after leaving his home.

Trooper Shane Jacobs, public affairs officer at Post 10 in Harlan, identified the missing man as Ronnie Bryant, 74.

Bryant left his residence on Rapier Hollow, off of Mosley Branch Road at 8:45 p.m. en route to his job as a night security guard at a mining site off of East Ky. 92 in Whitley County.

“Mr. Bryant was supposed to be at work at 10 p.m.,” Jacobs stated.

Bryant is driving a 2012 silver Nissan Murano SUV.

He is 5’10”, 240 pounds, with hazel eyes, a mustache, and gray hair.

Family members told police that Bryant is a diabetic and has other health issues, including heart problems, for which he takes medication.

Police said high water along the normal route Bryant takes to work has impacted the search.

“Troopers have attempted to locate him on other routes and have been unsuccessful as well,” Jacobs stated noting that Bryant is believed to be in the Whitley County area.

State police along with Whitley County Emergency management is continuing the search.

Anyone with information is asked to contact local law enforcement. Whitley County dispatch may be reached at 549-6017. KSP Post 10 in Harlan may be reached at (606) 573-3131.

Trooper Drew Wilson is continuing the investigation.