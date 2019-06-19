Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
State police say dead man found near Cumberland Falls committed suicide

Posted On 19 Jun 2019
Kentucky State Police say the individual found dead Wednesday morning at Cumberland Falls State Park took his own life.

Trooper Lloyd Cochran, Public Affairs Officer at Post 11 in London, said law enforcement and emergency personnel were called to the scene at about 9 a.m. after a passerby reported seeing the body lying on the beach area of the river below the falls.

The individual died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police have not released the name, pending notification of the family.

Cochran emphasized that the individual is not Nicholas Rucker, who has been on the run from police since May 22.

Rucker is a suspect in the fatal shooting of Vicki S. Conner at a residence on Ky. 1064 in Woodbine.

He eluded police that night, but has been seen multiple times in different areas of Whitley County, including near the Cumberland River.

