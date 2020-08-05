Previous Story
State police arrest two for trafficking, importing heroin in Knox County
Posted On 05 Aug 2020
Comment: 0
What began as a routine traffic stop for a vehicle that was weaving in the roadway in Gray Monday night, ended with the arrest of two people on numerous drug-related charges, including importing heroin and trafficking heroin that was allegedly being transported from Atlanta.
Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day!
Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us
Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us