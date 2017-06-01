By Dean Manning

Kentucky State Police arrested on person following a high-speed chase through Knox and Bell counties that involved a stolen vehicle Wednesday afternoon.

According to state police officials from Post 10 in Harlan, the incident began about 3:45 p.m. when Knox County dispatchers contacted Post 10 dispatchers requesting assistance for the Knox County Sheriff’s deputies that were involved in a vehicle pursuit south on U.S. 25E.

“The dispatchers advised that their units were involved in a pursuit of a stolen vehicle from Laurel County,” KSP officials stated adding the 2003 GMC Sierra pickup truck had been reported stolen from Yaden’s Auto Sales in London and the pursuit began when the deputy spotted the truck in Corbin.

The pursuit continued south through Barbourville and Pineville, reaching speeds in excess of 90 mph.

KSP officials stated that as the pursuit reached the intersection of U.S. 25E and U.S. 119 in Bell County, the driver of the truck crossed over into the turn lane, striking a 2010 Honda Accord.

The Honda was then knocked into a pickup truck, which was shoved into oncoming traffic and hit head-on by a Nissan Frontier pickup truck.

The driver of the GMC, identified as Thomas Honeycutt of Strunk, along with the drivers of the Honda and Nissan, identified as Leslie Cornett of Harlan and Dennis Smith of Middlesboro, respectively, were each taken to Pineville Community Hospital for treatment of their injuries.

KSP officials said Honeycutt is facing multiple charges including first-degree fleeing/evading police in a motor vehicle, traffic-related and assault charges.

Kentucky State Police are continuing the investigation.