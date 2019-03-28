State office in Corbin temporarily evacuated after suspicious substance found in mail













The state office building on Roy Kidd Ave. in Corbin was closed for approximately 30 minutes Thursday afternoon after a suspicious package was delivered to the Family Support Office, which administers Medicaid, SNAP and KTAP programs among others.

Corbin firefighters and police were called to the scene at 408 Roy Kidd Ave. at approximately 1:55 p.m.

Corbin Police Lt. Coy Wilson, the department’s public affairs officer, said when an employee opened an envelope from among the stack of office mail, a shredded envelope was inside.

“The powder was what you find on some envelopes,” Wilson said adding the return address and postmark were from California.

“It was a fake address,” Wilson said.

The employees at the family support and adjoining vocational rehabilitation office were evacuated as firefighters investigated the scene.

Roy Kidd Ave. between Laurel Ave. and Lynn Camp Creek was closed to traffic as firefighters investigated.

Firefighters gave the all clear at approximately 2:25 p.m.