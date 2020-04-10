State issues conflicting information about Cumberland Falls State Resort Park closure











Whether Cumberland Falls State Resort Park is closed indefinitely until the COVID-19 pandemic is over, or if it is just closed on weekends through the month of April is unclear due to conflicting information being released by the Commonwealth of Kentucky.

During his daily briefing Thursday afternoon, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that he was ordering the closure of Cumberland Falls State Resort Park and Natural Bridge State Resort Park due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’ve had to make the tough decision to close Natural Bridge State Resort Park and Cumberland Falls State Resort Park. Again, we are trying to keep as many of our state parks open for people to hike and get outside and get exercise. It helps with physical, emotional and intellectual health. Where we have seen crowds gather in a way to where we know we have to take action in those individual place we are taking action. So, folks, let’s make sure we aren’t using state parks to congregate. Everywhere that we see that we will have to continue to take action,” Beshear said.

The governor’s office released the same information in a press release Thursday evening.

However, the website for Cumberland Falls State Resort Park had an alert published on it Friday morning that states the following: “Cumberland Falls State Resort Park is closed to all visitors on weekends during April to prevent overcrowding during the coronavirus outbreak. The park will be closed starting Friday, April 10 through Sunday, April 12, April 18-19, and April 25-26.

During weekdays, the park will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.”

An official with the park said Friday morning that park officials are also trying to get clarification on the issue.

Efforts to reach the governor’s office have so far been unsuccessful, but an e-mail has been sent to a communication official at the governor’s office.

The News Journal will post further information as updates become available.

Last week, Beshear ordered that all state parks be closed nightly from 7 p.m. – 7 a.m., and that all lodging and campgrounds at the state parks be closed.