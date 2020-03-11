State Farm Agent James Baker excited for the future in new Williamsburg location











If you have visited the Wal-Mart in Williamsburg lately, or any of the surrounding businesses, you may have noticed a new tenant where Hibbett Sports used to be. State Farm Agent James Baker and his crew may be new to the building, but they are certainly not new to the community, and they are looking forward to what the future holds for them in this much larger, much more visible location.

Baker’s State Farm agency was formerly located at 1260 S. Hwy. 25W. Many folks visited that location over the years to find out what type of coverage State Farm could offer them, but increased business eventually led to the need for more team members. More team members meant more space was needed, and now this still-growing team has plenty of room to expand in the years to come.

“Our old office had been there since the early nineties,” Baker explained. “It served the community well, but we had very tight quarters, limited office space, and limited parking space for my team. As the agency continued to grow, we also ended up with limited parking space for our customers.”

Baker, his team and their customers now enjoy an abundance of parking, especially if you take into consideration spaces located in front of neighboring businesses such as Torres Mexican Steakhouse and Dollar Tree. There are also several spaces in the back of the nearby Wal-Mart parking lot that are within easy walking distance of State Farm’s new front door.

“There are several advantages,” Baker said of his new location. “There is more square footage, which will allow for more private conversations with customers. Plus, it is a beautiful building that is situated in an area of Williamsburg that is growing.”

Baker said this location will make it easier for clients traveling from McCreary County to come visit this office whenever they need, as well as clients that live just across the state line in Jellico, TN. He also pointed out that this building is fully ADA compliant, meaning customers with disabilities and/or mobility issues will have a much easier time entering and exiting the premises.

“The convenience will be a big plus,” said Baker. “A lot of folks come to shop and eat at surrounding stores and restaurants, so we feel like we should be able to better serve the community with such a centralized location.”

Baker added that the additional office space will allow him to further expand his team in the near future. The agency is planning a grand opening later this spring, in either April or May. For more information, search for James Baker State Farm on Facebook and Google, or call the office at 606-549-4328.