









Stanley T. Wasano, age 90, Williamsburg, Ky., passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020 at Williamsburg Health and Rehabilitation Center. He was born on March 31, 1930 in Kauai, Hawaii.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara Ellison Wasano of Williamsburg, Ky.; a son, Jack Wasano, who lived in the state of Florida for many years and now resides in Williamsburg, Ky.; several nieces, nephews, and a host of relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

Graveside services were held Wednesday, April 8, at the Stanfill Cemetery at Pleasant View with Rev. Doyle Lester officiating.

Ellison Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.