Staffing changes upon us at the News Journal











Often after someone gives their two or three-week notice at a place of employment, they, shall we say, put it on cruise control. Frequently, they don’t put in an extraordinary amount of effort from the point where they give their notice until they walk out the door.

As I said, this is frequently, but certainly not always the case.

Our now former sports editor, business page editor, editorial page editor and generally go to guy Trevor Sherman is a good example of someone, who is an exception to this rule.

Trevor told us about three months ago that he was planning a change in profession, and planned to go sell insurance for a living. He didn’t really put a time frame on this, and waited to give his three-week notice until we had someone lined up to replace him.

During the three-month period since he first told us that he was leaving, Trevor has busted his butt getting things done for this newspaper whether it be working on special sections, such as Strictly Business, which is a quarterly publication we do in conjunction with the Southern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, or helping deliver the paper or our homes guides, and just the everyday stuff that has to be done to keep a newspaper operating.

Let me offer a case in point. On his last day at the News Journal on Friday, Nov. 20, Trevor was still here working on his final business page when I left the building after 6:30 p.m. to go take pictures at a football game.

He has also done much of the work for our upcoming basketball preview section, which we have pushed back until next month due to basketball season being postponed due to COVID-19. Trevor has also agreed to help us out when he can so you may still be seeing his byline in this publication from time to time.

I half-jokingly wrote on Trevor’s going away card that he is the hardest working millennial I know. In truth, I would have to amend that statement that Trevor Sherman is one of the hardest working people that I know, period.

To his new employer, I would say that you are getting a heck of an employee and an even better person. I hope you appreciate him.

As you have probably surmised by now, Trevor’s departure leaves a big void here at the News Journal, which will be filled in part by two people.

Our longtime reporter Dean Manning, who has really, really stepped up since COVID-19 struck back in the spring, will be writing a few less crime stories and a few more sports stories as our new sports editor. Dean, who is a seasoned veteran, is certainly up to the challenge having been sports editor at his college newspaper. In addition, Dean, who was already delivering our newspaper to the Williamsburg area on Wednesdays, is now be delivering it to both the Corbin and Williamsburg areas. He is also going to be delivering our homes guides and some other special publications in case you see him out in the community in the News Journal van from time to time. If you see him out feel free to honk and wave.

As I wrote earlier, Trevor didn’t give his three-week notice until we already someone lined up to take his position. We had offered the job to a promising young man from Ohio, who at the last minute fortunately turned us down after getting a better job offer.

No, it wasn’t a misprint when I wrote fortunately in the last sentence. After Trevor informed us a few months ago that he was planning to leave, our first phone call was to a very talented young woman, who interned for us a few summers back. At the time Trevor first announced his planned departure, she wasn’t in the position to accept our job offer, but circumstances have since changed.

I am proud to announce that Jennifer Perkins came on board Dec. 1 as our newest full-time reporter in addition to our new business page editor, editorial page editor, and whatever else we throw her way as low person on the totem pole…LOL. (Hey, we were all rookies once, who had to pay our dues.)

Jennifer is a wonderful, talented young lady, with a fantastic work ethic and a ton of potential. I think she will be immensely successful in whatever she does in life, as will my buddy Trevor Sherman, who I am going to miss seeing on a daily basis.

Before I conclude this column, let me touch on another area.

I know that many people were greatly disappointed that this year’s Williamsburg Police Department Shop with a Cop event was canceled. I know that it’s a decision that Williamsburg officials hated to make. I would add that this is one of my favorite events to cover each year, and I, too, am disappointed.

I just want to encourage everyone, who is upset or disappointed by this, to do something productive about it. There are a lot of other great charities out there still trying to do things for children this year that you can support.

Toys for Tots Southern Kentucky is still working to supply toys to children in Whitley, Knox, Laurel and Clay counties. The local U.S. Marine Corps League detachment is helping lead the local effort, and more donations are definitely needed. Greg Sims is the coordinator for Whitley, Knox and Laurel counties and can be reached at 549-4083, or at (732) 991-1965.

The Corbin Rotary Club is seeking donations for the 2020 Empty Stocking Fund Christmas Party. Donations can be mailed to P.O. Box 511, Corbin, KY 40702.

The B Squad Project in Williamsburg works in conjunction with other groups, such as Mountain Outreach, to provide less fortunate children with beds, and other things as part of “Gutsy Gunner’s Sweet Dreams,” project.

This is another great local effort, which is lead by Williamsburg’s Shannon Barman. The B Squad Project can reached via its Facebook page.

These are a few good examples of local efforts that are still happening this year to help local children. I would just encourage those of us, who are a little more fortunate, to do a little something to help others this Christmas.