Posted On October 9, 2017 By Teresa Brooks

Stacey Allison Paulsen, 47, wife of Derek James Paulsen, passed away on October 8, 2017, at the family residence in Lexington, KY.

She was a former resident of Jellico, TN. She was a member of Centenary United Methodist Church, and a graduate of Sanford University in Birmingham, AL, where she received a Pharmacy degree.

Stacey was a devoted wife and mother whose greatest accomplishment in life was her family.

In addition to her husband, Derek, she leaves to cherish her memory her sons, Brue Hollingsworth Paulsen and Griffith James Paulsen; her parents, Dick and Helen Creekmore; her brother, Dick Howard Creekmore and wife, Kelly; her sister, Ashley Elizabeth Oakes and husband, Bill; her mother-in-law, Sue Paulsen; and her brother-in-law, Gaige Bradley Paulsen and wife, Carol.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, October 11, from noon to 2 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 2:00 p.m. at Centenary United Methodist Church. There will be a reception following the service.

In lieu to flowers, donations may be made to the Stacey C. Paulsen Appendix Cancer Research and Awareness Fund, c/o Raymond James, 489 E. Main Street, Lexington, KY 40507.

This obituary is a courtesy of Cox & Son Funeral Home.