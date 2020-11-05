St. Joseph London offering free flu shots











Saint Joseph London will be offering a free flu shot clinic beginning Saturday and continuing, weekly throughout November.

Officials said the clinic will be hosted from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Nov. 7, 14, and 21 at the hospital’s drive-thru clinic on Mountain View Drive, off of West Hal Rogers Pkwy.

The shots are available to adults ages 18 and older. A picture ID must be presented.

“Getting a flu shot is an important step people can take each year to not only keep themselves healthy but also to ensure the well-being of our community,” said John Yanes, president, Saint Joseph London. “Given the current COVID-19 pandemic, it is even more important this year to keep respiratory illnesses like the flu from spreading.”

More information is available by calling 313-1109.