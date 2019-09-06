St. Joseph London names new President











John C. Yanes, FACHE, CPPS, has been named the new president for Saint Joseph London and Saint Joseph Berea. Yanes will join CHI Saint Joseph Health in this role leading the two hospitals September 9.

“John has a wealth of experience as a health care executive in facilities similar to Saint Joseph London and Saint Joseph Berea,” said Bruce Tassin, CEO of CHI Saint Joseph Health. “We believe he is a great fit for these two facilities and the communities they serve.”

Yanes served most recently as chief executive officer at Andalusia Health in Andalusia, Ala. In that role, he led daily operations and business strategies for an 88-bed acute care community hospital within the LifePoint Health system. Under his leadership, the hospital added and expanded outpatient service lines, and achieved a CMS Hospital Compare hospital rating of four of five stars, as well as patient experience results in the 86th percentile rank for emergency services.

He also created a leadership academy to foster leadership development and talent management among staff.

He has also served as a president and CEO in Ohio, Tennessee, Pennsylvania and Florida for 17 years.

He began his career in Florida as an administrator and executive director for clinics and health networks in Jacksonville, Daytona Beach and Pompano Beach.

Yanes received a bachelor of science in business administration, an MBA and a master of health science from the University of Florida. He completed the Executive Program in Managed Care at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, is board certified in health care management from the American College of Healthcare Executives in Chicago and received the designation as Certified Professional in Patient Safety from the Institute of Healthcare Improvement in Boston.

“It’s truly an honor to join the CHI Saint Joseph Health team to serve as president of Saint Joseph London and Saint Joseph Berea,” Yanes said. “It has been my aspiration to serve a faith-based system. We look forward to making Laurel County our new home and enjoying the wonderful communities of London and Berea.”

Yanes enjoys the outdoors, biking and hiking – and Florida Gators football. He and his wife Cheryl have three children: Chris, an architect living with his new wife in Tampa, Florida; Julian, a student at the University of Cincinnati, and Catherine, a freshman at the University of Missouri.