Spring fire season burning rules in effect











Spring fire season began Saturday and the Kentucky Division of Forestry is reminding residents across the commonwealth that burning restrictions are in force.

Through April 30 burning is prohibited between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Violators may face criminal charges, and may also be required to pay the cost of any response by area fire departments.

“We’ve had several structures burn because of out of control and garbage fires,” said West Knox Fire Chief Darryl Baker said of the fall fire season that ran from Oct. 1 to Dec. 15.

Baker said West Knox firefighters responded to a report of someone burning garbage.

“It seems like we run a lot of complaints of people burning garbage,” Baker said.

Burning is prohibited within 150 feet of forest, brush, or structures.

Baker noted there are several exceptions to the prohibition to the burning ban, including railroad and utilities services, and clearing scrap wood from a building site.

More information is available by contacting the local Kentucky Division of Forestry at 523-3820, or your local fire department.