Spots still available for free COVID-19 testing Wednesday, Thursday in Corbin











Corbin Mayor Suzie Razmus was among those who took advantage of drive-thru COVID–19 testing at The Arena in Corbin that began Tuesday.

“I was in and out in about 15 minutes from driving up the hill to driving back down,” Razmus said of the testing performed by Kroger Health, adding that she was told to expect the results within 24 to 48 hours.

The testing will continue through Thursday. While all of the testing slots were taken for Tuesday, there are numerous slots available today and Thursday.

Razmus said while she has not shown any symptoms of the virus, and has been adhering to all social distancing and all federal and state guidelines in an effort to prevent the spread, she was glad to undergo the test.

“It makes me feel like I’m doing something that I’ve been asked to do,” Razmus said, noting expanded testing is part of the effort to reopen businesses across the state.

As to the actual test, Razmus said it wasn’t as bad as she thought it would be.

“It was as wonderful an experience as you can have sticking a swab up your nose,” Razmus said.

Signing up for testing may be done online at www.thelittleclinic.com, or by calling 1–877–852–2677. Individuals do not have to have symptoms or a doctors referral to schedule a test.

There are currently seven testing facilities in Whitley County.

Tests are being performed at:

Corbin Pediatrics, 528-9700

Trinity Family Health in Corbin, 280–4212

Care Now in Williamsburg, 549-0123

Dayspring Health in Williamsburg, (423) 784-5771

Bryant Family Medicine in Williamsburg, 548-8088

Williamsburg Family, 549-2930

Baptist Health Corbin at The Corbin Center, with a written order from a licensed healthcare provider.

Whitley County Health Department officials stated that at each of these locations, appointments are required.

“Most places require you to feel ill to get tested,” officials stated.