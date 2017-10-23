Posted On October 23, 2017 By Dean Manning

Corbin and Williamsburg Police joined forces early Sunday morning to bring an end to a high-speed chase that began on Cumberland Falls Hwy. and continued south on Ky. 26 in which the driver was allegedly under the influence of methamphetamine.

Corbin Police Officer Justin Walker arrested 36-year-old Jeffrey Phillips of Somerset after Williamsburg Police used spike strips to puncture the tires of Phillips’ 2000 Honda Civic.

Walker wrote in the arrest citation that the incident began about 1:50 a.m. on Cumberland Falls Hwy. when Walker noticed the vehicle had only one working headlight.

“This officer turned on the vehicle to conduct a traffic stop, this officer activated his lights and sirens and pace the vehicle traveling 70 mph in a 35 mph zone,” Walker wrote in the citation. “The vehicle continued at a high rate of speed ignoring this officer’s lights and siren, at the time a pursuit of the vehicle was initiated.”

Walker stated that as the pursuit continued south on Ky. 26, he saw the Honda cross the centerline multiple times while negotiating blind curves and continued to ignore the posted speed limits.

Williamsburg Police deployed the spike strips at a point about 12 miles south of Corbin, puncturing the front tires and ending the chase.

However, that was not the end of the incident as Walker stated the driver, later identified as Phillips, refused to exit the vehicle and had to be pulled out by the officers.

“Above (Phillips) had glassy eyes with dilated pupils, above advised that he had used Methamphetamine the day prior to the stop,” Walker wrote in the arrest citation.

Phillips was charged with speeding – 26 mph or greater over the limit, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree fleeing or evading police in a motor vehicle, resisting arrest and one headlight. In addition, Phillips was served with multiple outstanding warrants, two dating back to 2007, charging him with failure to appear in court and contempt of court.

Phillips is being held without bond in the Whitley County Detention Center.