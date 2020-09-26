Spike in new COVID-19 cases prompts school officials to delay return to in-person learning











Students across Whitley County who had planned to return to in-person classes at area schools for the first time since early March will have to wait a little longer.

Friday’s spike in new COVID–19 cases has sent the county’s incidence number shooting well into the red zone.

Corbin Superintendent Dave Cox, Whitley County Superintendent John Siler and Williamsburg Superintendent Tim Melton all confirmed the decision Saturday.

“If we had gone back, we would have done it for a week and then been back at home the following week,” Cox said.

The incidence number for each county is based on a seven day rolling average of the number of new COVID–19 cases reported each day.

Whitley County saw three days this week with significantly higher numbers.

The incidence number was 24.6, on Thursday night, which was supposed to determine whether in–person classes, could be held the following week.

The cutoff point is 25.1, which would place a county in the red zone and force the cancellation of in-person classes.

However, Whitley County set a new record on Friday with 32 new cases reported.

That pushed the county’s incidence average well into the red zone.

Cox said discussions took place with Siler, Melton and Whitley County Health Department Director Marcy Rein.

Rein explained that once all of Friday’s cases were figured into the incidence number, it would be well into the 30s.

Friday’s number will not drop off from the equation until next Friday, meaning it would affect the number next Thursday, which would be used to determine if students could attend in-person classes the week of Oct. 5.

A decision on whether athletics in Whitley County will be able to continue is scheduled to be made Monday morning.