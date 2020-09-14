









Speed Marcum Tye, age 53, of Joe Young Road, Corbin, Kentucky, departed this life on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 in Corbin, Kentucky. He was born on August 18, 1967 in Corbin, Kentucky to Royal and Cleo (Gray) Tye. He was preceded in death by his father; Royal Tye; brother, Robert Tye; and sister, Lisa Scott.

He is survived by his wife, Loretta Tye of Corbin; two sons, Speed Tye and Zachary Tye of Pineville; stepdaughters, Amber Rice, Tiffany Anderson and Ashley Jones of Corbin; 10 grandchildren; nephew, Jeremiah “Bullfrog” Brown; nieces, April Taylor and Madison Taylor; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. until the funeral hour on Wednesday, September 16, in Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Wednesday, September 16, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Don Farmer officiating. He will be laid to rest in the Cox Cemetery in Gray, Kentucky.

