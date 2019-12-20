Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
Disability Professionals, LLC
BREAKING NEWS

Sparkman indicted for third-degree rape of 15-year-old

Posted On 20 Dec 2019
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , , ,

The Whitley County Grand Jury handed down a seven-count indictment Monday morning against a Corbin man, who allegedly admitted to police that he had sex with a 15-year-old girl on multiple occasions, and videotaped it.

Amos Sparkman was indicted Monday for third-degree rape.

The grand jury indicted Amos Sparkman, 24, of Corbin, charging him with four counts of third-degree rape, prohibited use of an electronic means to induce a minor to engage in sexual or other prohibited activities, distributing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor, and promoting a sexual performance by a minor.

All seven charges stem from incidents that allegedly occurred between Sept. 1 – Oct. 13, 2019, according to the indictment.

According to an arrest citation, the victim’s mother reported finding a cellphone in the teen’s room on which she had located messages from a male suspect, who was later identified as Sparkman.

In addition, police stated that photos showed Sparkman and the juvenile engaging in sex.

Upon learning the identity of the male suspect, officers made contact and learned he was at the boat dock on Ky. 312.

Sparkman was taken to the Corbin Police Department for questioning where he admitted to having sexual relations with the juvenile on at least four occasions.

Kentucky State Police Trooper Donnie Jones arrested Sparkman on Oct. 13, and he has been lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center since that time in lieu of a $100,000 cash bond.

Sparkman’s attorney, public advocate Adam Delph, entered a not guilty plea on Sparkman’s behalf during his arraignment Monday afternoon in Whitley Circuit Court.

Judge Paul Winchester scheduled a Jan. 6, pretrial conference in the case.

Sparkman was also indicted in Laurel County in 2017 on rape and unlawful imprisonment charges involving a 15-year-old victim.

The victim reportedly told Kentucky State Police that Sparkman held a knife to the teen’s throat and forced the teen to engage in sexual intercourse.

Those charges were later dismissed without prejudice.

About the Author

Related Posts

0

Barbourville man indicted for abusing two children

Posted On 19 Dec 2019
, By
0

Whitley County Grand Jury indicts two men in separate cases for incest

Posted On 25 Nov 2019
, By
0

Whitley County Grand Jury hands down 16 drug-related indictments

Posted On 25 Nov 2019
, By
0

W’burg man indicted for writing bad checks for $15k worth of tires

Posted On 20 Nov 2019
, By

Leave a Reply

Social

Forcht Bank
The News Journal