Space heater suspected cause of Thursday morning fire













Firefighters believe a space heater sparked a fire that destroyed a double-wide mobile home in Corbin last Thursday.

Oak Grove firefighters were called to the scene on Browning Acres Road near the intersection with Barton Mill Road just before 9 a.m.

Corbin Police Officer David Maiden was on patrol in the area when he saw the plume of smoke and contacted dispatchers.

White smoke was pouring from the structure and flames had burned through the back of the home when firefighters arrived on scene.

“It was basically in the middle of the structure,” said Oak Grove Fire Chief Kevin Gibbs explaining the fire originated in the family room area.

“We are leaning toward a space heater on the floor,” Gibbs said when asked about a cause.

No one was home at the time.

Neighbors said the occupants were a couple and their five children.

Firefighters made entry upon arrival.

Gibbs said they had the flames knocked down within 20 minutes, limiting the damage to the kitchen, dining room and family room areas, saving the bedrooms.

“It is an open concept where those three areas are all together,” Gibbs explained.

Corbin and Keavy firefighters were called to assist with Corbin providing manpower and Keavy providing a water tanker.

“There is a hydrant about 700 feet from the residence but the flow wasn’t that great,” Gibbs said when asked why the tanker was requested.

Firefighters were on the scene for more than three hours.