Space heater sparks house fire













Keavy firefighters spent several hours Tuesday afternoon battling a structure fire on Edgewater Road.

James Tackett said he returned home from a shopping trip to find smoke pouring from his family’s home.

An electric space heater had been left running in the living room area of the home.

“You could see fire coming out of the heater,” Tackett said.

Firefighters were able to contain the blaze, though there is smoke damage throughout.