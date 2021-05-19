Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
BREAKING NEWS

Southern Laurel County home burns to ground

Posted On 19 May 2021
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , , ,

Photo Submitted

West Knox firefighters responding to a structure fire in north Corbin early Tuesday morning were preparing themselves for the worst when they arrived on the scene to find the home that was reportedly occupied engulfed in flames.

Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day!
Please to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us
About the Author

Related Posts

0

Gray home destroyed in fire

Posted On 12 May 2021
, By
0

Man arrested for shoplifting under the influence at Corbin Lowes

Posted On 03 May 2021
, By
0

Man arrested in north Corbin for threatening people with a tree limb

Posted On 23 Apr 2021
, By
0

W’burg duo charged with possession of heroin, being wanted out of Tennessee

Posted On 09 Apr 2021
, By

Leave a Reply

Social

Forcht Bank
The News Journal