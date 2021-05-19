Previous Story
Southern Laurel County home burns to ground
Posted On 19 May 2021
Comment: 0
West Knox firefighters responding to a structure fire in north Corbin early Tuesday morning were preparing themselves for the worst when they arrived on the scene to find the home that was reportedly occupied engulfed in flames.
Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day!
Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us
Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us