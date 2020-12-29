Southern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce elects four new members to board of directors











The Southern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce is welcoming four new members to its board of directors.

Following recent elections, Kristina White, Samantha Schuhmann, Lisa Harrison and Randy Bargo were elected to serve on the board of directors.

White is a business development and marketing representative for The Job Shop Staffing Services.

Schuhmann is director of marketing at Pepsi-Cola, Breaktime Vending & Madison Vending.

Harrison started her media market career at the Times Tribune in 1984.

Bargo has worked in banking for over 20 years and has been assistant vice president for Cumberland Valley National Bank & Trust in Corbin for the past 16 years.

The four new board members join current board members Heather Barrineau, Tommy Black, Trent Knuckles, Sandy Moore, Anthony Powers, Greg Razmus and Jackie Willis.

The four new members replace Rebecca Myers, Stan Baker, Sherry Logan and Lynn Tipton, who had all served two consecutive terms on the board and were not eligible for re-election this year.