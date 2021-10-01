Southeast Kentucky Walk to End Alzheimer’s set for Saturday in Corbin











Every 65 seconds, someone in the United States develops or is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease, which is the sixth leading cause of death in this country.

Statistics show that one in three seniors die from Alzheimer’s or another dementia, and that it kills more people than breast cancer and prostate cancer combined.

Organizers are hoping that Saturday’s Southeast Kentucky Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Corbin will raise awareness about these and other facts associated with this disease. The walk will start at 10 a.m. at Sanders Park.

So far 134 people and 23 teams of varying sizes have already registered for the event. The goal is to have 150 participants at the event, which organizers still plan to hold in person, Paul Matney, walk chair, told the Corbin Kiwanis Club during its Sept. 22 meeting.

The goal is to raise $34,000 and $16,460 has already been raised so far.

“All of the money that is raised through the Walk to End Alzheimer’s and all of our fundraising efforts goes directly back into research, care and support. The Alzheimer’s Association offers free programs and support groups for those living with Alzheimer’s and their loved ones. When people talk about where does the money go, it goes back into serving the communities,” Molly Hogan, a manager for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s, said previously.

Matney noted that participants don’t have to fundraise to take part.

“We could stand a few more teams, a few more participants and a few more donations,” Matney said. “Hopefully, we will have a good turnout.”

During Wednesday’s meeting of the Corbin Kiwanis Club, which is supporting the walk, Williamsburg Kiwanis Club President David Perry presented a $250 donation for the walk on behalf of his club.

“We appreciate the Williamsburg Kiwanis Club very much,” Matney added.

Alzheimer’s is a type of dementia that causes problems with memory, thinking and behavior. Symptoms usually develop slowly and get worse over time, becoming severe enough to interfere with daily tasks.

Alzheimer’s is the most common cause of dementia, a general term for memory loss and other cognitive abilities serious enough to interfere with daily life.

More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias.

To register or donate for the walk visit https://act.alz.org/site/TR/Walk2021/KY-GreaterKentuckyandSouthernIndiana?pg=entry&fr_id=14490, and click on the link to register or donate.

For more information about the Southeast Kentucky Walk to End Alzheimer’s, log onto the group’s Facebook page.

The Southeast Kentucky Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Corbin is part of the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s®.