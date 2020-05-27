Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Southeast Kentucky Regional Special Response Team helps apprehend Tenn. fugitive in W’burg

Posted On 27 May 2020
The Southeast Kentucky Regional Special Response Team was activated early Sunday morning to apprehend a wanted Tennessee fugitive, who was in Williamsburg.

Jason Veach is charged with being a fugitive from Tennessee.

The Williamsburg Police Department and Whitley County Sheriff’s Department received information Saturday that a fugitive, who was wanted on a felony domestic violence charge, was in the Williamsburg area.

