Southeast Kentucky Empty Stocking Fund helps 460 children have a Merry Christmas











The Corbin Rotary Club’s Empty Stocking fund had yet another banner year as more than 460 children received Christmas gifts.

The families from across the tri-county area came out to The Corbin Center Friday. They were treated to a movie at the Tri-County Cineplex, and then fed lunch, courtesy of Pizza and Company.

Each child received a new pair of shoes, blanket, and age-appropriate Christmas gift.

Rotary Club members and volunteers had spent more than an hour Thursday night wrapping each of the gifts.

In addition, a number of lucky children went home with a brand new bicycle.

Children were chosen at random prior to the event to receive the bikes.

“We go through lists from past years to ensure different children receive the bikes each year,” organization officials noted.

Caldwell offered his thanks to the individuals, organizations and businesses that have donated to the Empty Stocking Fund on an annual basis.

The donors include: Joan Black, Little Caesars Pizza, an anonymous donation in memory of Ray Tipton, West Corbin Christian Church, Archie and Karen Marr, Hampton Inn of Corbin, Jerry A. and Elaine Rickett, Tim and Deidre Barnes, John Whittaker, Gaynell and Larry Conley, Whitaker Bank, Grace Community Health, Paul and Shirley Jones, Sissy Dogs.

In addition Waste Connections donated toward the bicycles, Pratts Landscaping provided labor and trailers to haul the presents, Pizza and Company donated the pizzas, and Immanuel Baptist Church provided space for the gift wrapping.

“We have some people who have been donating for years and years. The same people that have donated X amount of dollars for 10 years,” Caldwell said.

Caldwell said any and all donations are welcome and appreciated. Donations are accepted at anytime throughout the year.

Donations for the 2020 Empty Stocking Fund may be mailed to:

Southeast Kentucky Empty Stocking Fund

PO Box 511

Corbin, KY 40702

The Empty Stocking Fund is a 501c3 non profit. Donations are tax deductible.