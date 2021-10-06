Southbound I-75 to experience lane closures











Pavement operations began on I-75 near exit 11 in Whitley County on Oct. 5 and are expected to continue until Oct. 8.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists that pavement operations will start near the mile point 11.2 and continue to the Kentucky/Tennessee state line.

Motorists travelling southbound on I-75 can expect intermittent lane closures.

Work hours are from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day.