Southbound I-75 to be reduced one lane between London and Corbin











A portion of southbound Interstate 75 between London and Corbin will be closed beginning early Wednesday morning.

Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced the right lane between mile points 29 and 34 would be closed from 6:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. in order to perform pothole repair operations.

A similar project on the northbound side Monday resulted in lengthy traffic backups.

More information about travel and traffic conditions is available online at http://goky.ky.gov.