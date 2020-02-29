South Laurel sweeps at 2020 50th District tournaments











This year’s 50th District basketball tournaments are complete, and the South Laurel Cardinals reign supreme.

On Thursday, the Lady Cardinals defeated the tournament host Whitley County Lady Colonels, 85-41. The loss drops Whitley to 15-17 on the year ahead of an appearance in next week’s 13th Region championship tournament at the Corbin Arena.

Friday evening’s boys district title game at Whitley County High School between South Laurel and the Corbin Redhounds was close throughout, but in the end the Cards were able to make the plays necessary to pull out a 54-51 victory. The Hounds, now 16-13 overall, will regroup and set their sights on the upcoming 2020 region tournament.

Brackets for both the girls and boys 13th Region tourneys will be set during a pair of coaches meetings at the Arena Saturday morning. The News Journal will provide more details as soon as they become available.