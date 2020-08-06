South Corbin Kroger Pharmacy customers may have been exposed to COVID-19 on July 31











If you were served at the Kroger Pharmacy in South Corbin last Friday, then you may have been exposed to COVID-19, according to an alert issued by the Whitley County Health Department about 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Anyone, who was served at the pharmacy, which is located at 1019 Cumberland Falls Highway in Corbin between the hours of 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. on July 31, may have been exposed to the virus, the alert stated.

This notice only applies to those, who interacted with the pharmacy staff, but does not apply to those, who shopped at Kroger but did not go to the pharmacy.

“Individuals, who believe they may be at risk as a result of potential exposure at this location, should self-isolate and contact the Whitley County Health Department by calling (606) 549-3380. Those, who feel ill, should contact their healthcare provided,” the notice stated.

This was the fourth public notice regarding COVID-19 that the Whitley County Health Department has issued in recent weeks.

Anyone who visited the Whitley County Sheriff’s Office, which is located in the Whitley County Courthouse between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Monday, July 27, may have been exposed.

Health department officials emphasized that exposure would have been limited to the sheriff’s office and not any other county office located in the courthouse, which includes the judge-executive, county clerk, property valuation administrator, and county attorney.

Two public notices were issued concerning Saxton Baptist Church in connection with its Sunday service held on July 26, and a youth camp in Chattanooga, Tennessee, held between July 19 and July 24.

Whitley County Health Department Director Marcy Rein said the Sunday service notice was issued after two church members, from two different households, tested positive.

Rein noted attending the church service was the only thing the two people had in common.

“We have now identified eight people who have tested positive,” Rein said of the church.

The second public notice was issued Monday afternoon concerning the youth trip to Booker T. Washington State Park.

Rein said three people who went on the trip as part of the group from Saxton Baptist Church have tested positive.

“The public notice doesn’t imply that they failed to do anything,” Rein said of officials at the sheriff’s office or church officials. “It is out of an abundance of caution.”