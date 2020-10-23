









Sophia Norman, age 82, of Williamsburg, Kentucky, departed this life on Wednesday, October 19, 2020 at the Baptist Health in Corbin, Kentucky. She was born on July 14, 1938 in Williamsburg, Kentucky to late Ruben and Buller Manning.

She is survived by four children, Deb Foos of Apache Junction, AZ, Bill Foos (Lisa) of Blairsville, GA, Dianna Gage (Chris) of Canton, TX and Rob Foos of Haslet, TX; 11 grandchildren, Beth Opadeyi, Michael Place, Billy Foos, Julie Foos, Erika Burns, Lacy Ashworth, Jimmy Morton, Jessie Morton, Chase Donoho, Megan Church and Bobby Foos; five great-grandchildren, Garnet, Reagan, Rhett, Grace and Gabe; sister, Dora Smith of Williamsburg; three brothers, Billy Joe Manning of Florence, South Carolina, Ova Manning and Jake Manning of Rockholds; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

The funeral service was held on Friday, October 23, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Doyle Lester officiating. She was laid to rest in the Alsile Church Cemetery.

