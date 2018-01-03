Sonia Askins vehicular homicide trial postponed six weeks













The trial of a Williamsburg woman, who is charged in connection with a fatal July 2016 traffic crash that claimed the life of a Canadatown woman, has been postponed for six weeks.

Sonia Askins, 47, was scheduled to stand trial Jan. 10 on charges of murder, leaving the scene of an accident, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, tampering with physical evidence, fourth-degree assault and first-degree wanton endangerment.

One of her attorneys, Sandra Reeves, told Whitley Circuit Judge Dan Ballou Monday morning that the defense’s expert witness isn’t available for the trial, which is scheduled to start next week.

Ballou agreed to delay the trial until Feb. 21. It is expected to take three days to complete.

Askins has been in jail since March when Ballou raised her bond to $250,000 cash after she tested positive for opiates in her system.

On July 25, 2016, Askins was allegedly driving a 2004 Suzuki Forenza south on Ky. 895 when she crossed the centerline of the roadway and struck Teresa and Joshua Bennett of Williamsburg, who were walking south in the northbound lane.

Whitley County Coroner Andy Croley pronounced Teresa Bennett dead at the scene. Joshua Bennett was taken by ambulance to Baptist Health Corbin where he was treated and released.

After the crash, Askins left the scene of the accident without rendering aid, but later returned.

Askins allegedly told police that after she struck the pedestrians she drove beside them and asked if they were OK. When a detective asked her why she left the scene, she responded that she was in shock, her arrest citation stated.

Askins’ boyfriend reportedly told her to return to the accident scene.

KSP Trooper Delzie Kelly, who investigated the crash, testified during a 2016 preliminary hearing that Askins admitted to having a shot of moonshine and taking Oxycodone earlier in the day before the crash.

Witnesses reportedly watched Askins cross the centerline and strike the couple, Kelly wrote on the arrest citation.