Some deserved recognition for two local volunteers













My wife and I chose to dine at Seasons Restaurant on Main Street in Corbin to celebrate our 54th wedding anniversary. A great choice! I had one of the best steaks I have ever eaten. Not only was the steak delicious, all the sides were excellent. But that is what I have always found when when eating at Seasons.

As I told Shea Hensley and Jason Matthews, the proprietors, Corbin is fortunate to have an establishment as good as this. It probably is the number one tourist attraction in Corbin. I say that because tour buses make it a regular stop, and like the five people in an out of state license vehicle who arrived while we ate, tourists somehow find out about what Season’s has to offer and stop there.

In addition to the food, Season’s has a wonderland of antique and Christmas decorations. A tour through the building is a must, not only for tourists, but for all who live in this area. I have been to numerous locations on tour buses, but nowhere have our meals stops equaled the quality of food and the dazzling sights that Season’s has.

But the main reason for this column is to recognize Shea and Jason and their youthful helpers for the many volunteer hours they have given to the City of Corbin. When you see the flowers along Main Street you can thank them, along with Savanna Sizemore, Emilee Chapman and Jordan Price, their helpers. These three young people have contributed a lot over the past two years. I don’t want to overlook Gary Kelly and the public works crew who are also a part of beatifying the downtown area.

The act of volunteerism goes back over a decade by Shea and Jason. For years they have assisted and logged hundreds of hours with the decorations in the fall, at Christmas and in the spring. Also, they have been there to lend a hand at other special events.

I don’t know of any individuals that have given more of their time than these two. I suggest that special recognition for them should be part of the city’s planning.

Season’s is a Corbin Treasure! It is obvious that it was very expensive to decorate the building, but it is more obvious that it took extreme talent to do it they way its is done.

The Corbin Tourism Commission can use this location to draw visitors as one of the most unique that southeast Kentucky has to offer.

We salute Shea and Jason and all the others who have helped make Corbin a better place to live! And finally, treat yourself to a meal there, You’ll thank me.