Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
BREAKING NEWS

SOAR Summit officially coming to Corbin

Posted On 03 Jun 2021
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , , ,

Hal Rogers officially announced Corbin as the host city for the 2021 SOAR Summit.

Congressman Hal Rogers officially announced Corbin as the host city for the 2021 SOAR (Shaping Our Appalachian Region) Summit on Thursday.

The summit, which has been hosted by Pikeville since the creation of SOAR, is scheduled to take place at The Arena in Corbin on Oct. 13 and 14.

“SOAR is a regional nonpartisan nonprofit that champions local projects, programs, and advocacy for the 54 ARC-mandated counties in Eastern Kentucky,” according to its official website.

For more information about the announcement, check out the June 9 issue of the News Journal.

About the Author

Related Posts

0

Corbin Softball earns region spot with comeback win over Whitley County

Posted On 02 Jun 2021
, By
0

Corbin, Whitley County Baseball begin play at 13th Region Saturday

Posted On 02 Jun 2021
, By
0

Corbin’s Koen and Maguet advance to third round of state double’s tennis tournament

Posted On 02 Jun 2021
, By
0

SOAR Summit announcement

Posted On 02 Jun 2021
, By

Leave a Reply

Social

Forcht Bank
The News Journal