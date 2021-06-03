SOAR Summit officially coming to Corbin











Congressman Hal Rogers officially announced Corbin as the host city for the 2021 SOAR (Shaping Our Appalachian Region) Summit on Thursday.

The summit, which has been hosted by Pikeville since the creation of SOAR, is scheduled to take place at The Arena in Corbin on Oct. 13 and 14.

“SOAR is a regional nonpartisan nonprofit that champions local projects, programs, and advocacy for the 54 ARC-mandated counties in Eastern Kentucky,” according to its official website.

