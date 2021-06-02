SOAR Summit announcement











Corbin will be host to local, state and national leaders on Thursday as they converge on Sanders Park for an announcement regarding the 2021 SOAR Summit.

Congressman Hal Rogers, Governor Andy Beshear, Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman, Kentucky Senate President Robert Stivers, Corbin Mayor Suzie Razmus and Executive Director of SOAR Colby Hall are all expected to be in attendance for the event.

SOAR stands for Shaping Our Appalachian Region.

Director of Tourism Maggy Monhollen described SOAR as, “a 501 C 3 Non-profit organization that was spearheaded by Governor Steve Beshear and Congressman Hal Rogers, and was designed to cover the 54 Appalachian Regional Commission designated communities – all of which are classified as ‘distressed’.”

Monhollen said, “SOAR was basically created to fill the economic gaps left by the loss of coal and the railroad, and they work off of a “Blueprint” to accomplish that mission. The Blueprint includes everything from broadband to tourism to increased access to healthcare to regional food economies… all things that make a community and its people thrive.”

“The announcement is the ‘official announcement’ about the host city for the 2021 SOAR Summit, which is huge because this is the first time that the Summit has ever left Pikeville, and the application process was both rigorous and competitive,” said Monhollen.

“Officials will talk about the creation of SOAR and the vision for SOAR, the accomplishments that have been made, and the high points. There will also be examples given of projects that have been completed and the work that has been done in SOAR communities. Officials will give a comprehensive but brief overview of SOAR as a whole,” Monhollen explained.

“I am super thrilled to work with City Administration to showcase Corbin as the stellar city that it is,” said Monhollen. “It is an amazing opportunity to host the Governor and Congressman in our city, and I most excited about raising awareness about SOAR and generating excitement about the 2021 SOAR Summit!”

According to the official SOAR website, Corbin will be host for the 2021 SOAR Summit on October 13 and 14 at The Corbin Arena. The event will be hosted both in person and via live stream. Registration is now open on the SOAR website: soar-ky.org/summit.