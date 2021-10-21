SOAR Summit a success











Corbin is soaring after playing host to the 8th annual SOAR (Shaping Our Appalachian Region) Summit last week at the Corbin Arena.

The event which brought in more than 1,400 visitors to the area featured a variety of dignitaries, business owners, students and more over its two-day run.

During the Corbin City Commission meeting Monday night, Corbin Tourism Director Maggy Monhollen thanked numerous people to whom she attributes the success of the summit.

“I am very proud to work for the Corbin Tourism Commission and for the city,” said Monhollen. “The reason I am so proud to work for the City of Corbin is because of the people.”

The people, Monhollen said, answered the call when help was needed to make the event possible.

“The SOAR Summit was a city-wide effort,” said Monhollen. “From the flower shop that rushed out the ferns and the flower decor for the stage to the churches that rose to call when I called them in an emergency for tables… it was definitely a city-wide effort.”

Monhollen specifically thanked the staff at the Corbin Arena, the parks department, the public works department, Planet Earth PC, the Corbin Police Department, and the Corbin Fire Department.

“It really takes a village,” said Monhollen. “We pulled it off. I am super proud, and I am grateful for all of the folks that came to the rescue and really worked together, I think, to make this summit administrative team pleased with the fact that they chose Corbin for the summit.”

Corbin Mayor Suzie Razmus agreed with Monhollen’s sentiment of thanks and in turn thanked Monhollen for all of the work that she did for the event.

“I honestly cannot think of one thing that could have gone any better,” said Razmus. “I was proud of our city.”

The summit, which had a heavy emphasis on internet connectivity, featured speakers such as Gov. Andy Beshear, Congressman Hal Rogers, former astronaut Jerry Linenger, and more.

The event kicked off Wednesday, Oct. 13 with remarks from Corbin’s own Travis Freeman, the president and CEO of the Freeman Foundation, followed by several panels and breakout sessions as well as more opportunities to explore the exhibit hall sponsored by Forcht Group.

Wednesday night, downtown Corbin played host to the numerous summit attendees who wandered down Main Street for hordourves and live entertainment.

Thursday played host to dignitaries such as Beshear and Rogers who both addressed attendees.

The SOAR Summit was started by Beshear’s father, former Gov. Steve Beshear, and Congressman Hal Rogers to help counties within the Appalachian region who were struggling from the loss of the coal industry. The summit is intended to champion local projects, programs, and advocacy for the 54 ARC (Appalachian Regional Commission)- mandated counties in Eastern Kentucky.

After hearing from politicians and business sponsors, attendees broke out to enjoy a panel and the exhibit hall before reconvening to listen to keynote speaker Jerry Linenger. Linenger is a retired U.S. Navy flight surgeon, NASA astronaut and epidemiologist.

He chronicled his experiences living both on earth and above on the Russian space station MIR. During his time aboard the space station, Linenger experienced numerous life or death situations, such as a fire.

Linenger used his life experiences to remind attendees to rise to the occasion and confront challenges.

“Overall, the SOAR Summit was a tremendous success for the City of Corbin,” said Monhollen. “We do know that every hotel room was filled between exit 25 and 41. We used seven local restaurants to cater the entire event. The night of the reception, even though it rained, that was a bonus because it drove people into the restaurants downtown, so they were packed. Overall, it was a great economic boost.”

Monhollen said while it was a big success, it also brought recognition to the city which will hopefully drive more tourists to Corbin in the future.