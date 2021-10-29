Slide repair operations underway through Nov. 5 on a portion of KY 1277 in Whitley County
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists that slide repair operations started this morning Friday, Oct. 29, on a portion of KY 1277 at mile points 0.000-1.907 in Whitley County.
A completion date for the slide operations is tentatively set for Friday, Nov. 5.
The roadway will be closed with work hours set for 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.
KYTC asks motorists to be aware of the work zone, expect delays, and to utilize safe driving habits when traveling through the area. The date, time, and duration of work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur.
