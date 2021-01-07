Skating into the new year











Gerry’s Roller Rink in Corbin reopened to a full house Friday night. The rink had been closed for 10 months because of the COVID–19 pandemic. Owner Norma Parks said she decided it was time to reopen after officials in Frankfort failed to give her any guidance on exactly what she needed to do in order to reopen. Parks was waiting at the front door to greet her regular customers. Skaters were required to wear masks. Gerry’s will be open on Fridays and Saturdays from 7:30 – 10:30 p.m., and on Tuesdays from 7 – 9 p.m.