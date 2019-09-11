Sixth annual Moonbow EggFest set for Saturday in Corbin











The sixth annual Moonbow EggFest will be held Saturday in downtown Corbin.

The event will feature 30 to 35 chefs showing off their skills with the famous Big Green Egg grill.

“This year we have more out of state cooks,” said Corbin Tourism Director Maggy Kriebel. “That’s what we want.”

The cooks may prepare any dish they like as long as they use the Big Green Egg to cook it.

“Normally, the star of the show is some type of meat because the Big Green Egg is a smoker,” Kribel said. “We have seen everything from breakfast pizza to simple vegetables cooked on it during the event.”

Visitors may purchase taster tickets which allows them to sample the offerings from any and all of the cooks.

In addition, the cooks will be making recipes available, and a Big Green Egg distributor will be on hand for those interested in purchasing one.

“There will also be classes on how to use the Big Green Egg,” Kriebel said.

Kriebel said while the Big Green Egg doesn’t have a local connection, the goal of Eggfest is to entice visitors to come to Corbin.

“One of the tourism draws of Corbin is a food destination and this enhances that attribute,” Kriebel said.

For those who would like to enjoy some beer with their food, Kriebel said Old Town Grill will be offering a selection of domestic and craft beer for sale.

“They will also be cooking on the Big Green Egg,” Kriebel said of Old Town Grill.

The event will officially kick off at 9 a.m. with the ceremonial lighting of the Egg.

“We tell the cooks because the event begins at 9 a.m. they need to be ready to serve food then,” Kriebel said.

In addition to the food, renowned culinary team Chef and the Fatman will once again be in attendance.

The duo of Chef Amanda Egidio and Kevin Fatman Jenkins have written cookbooks, created a very popular seasoning, and produced weekly two-hour shows that are available on iTunes and Podbean.

Taster tickets at Eggfest are $15 per person or $40 for a family of four, which includes two adults and two children.

“We will stop selling tickets when the food supply gets low to ensure we produce a quality event,” Kriebel said noting Eggfest would close at 3 p.m.

More information is available online at www.moonboweggfest.com.

The Cumberland Valley Cruise In will be happening on Depot Street in conjunction with Eggfest.

The event, held four times a year in downtown Corbin, draws hundreds of classic and custom cars, trucks, vans, motorcycles and one-of-a-kind rides to see up close.

In addition, Gary’s Sound Machine will be on hand to provide musical entertainment.

The cruise in is free and open to the public.