Sixteen-year-old student arrested in connection with threats made to Knox County students

Posted On 16 Nov 2017
Comment: 0
A Corbin teen has been charged in connection with a threatening phone call received at the Knox County School System last week.

Kentucky State Police said the 16-year-old, who attends Lynn Camp High School gave a full confession to Detective Jake Wilson after the investigation identified him as a suspect.

“KSP Post 10 Criminal Analyst was able to assist Det. Wilson by tracking down important evidence to the case,” said Trooper Shane Jacobs, public affairs officer at Post 10 in Harlan.

Jacobs stated that the teen allegedly called the Knox County Board of Education office on Nov. 8 threating to harm students in the school district.

As a result, troopers from post 10 responded to the local schools on Nov. 9 to increase security. However, no threat materialized.

The teen has been charged with one count of second-degree terroristic threatening.

Detective Wilson is continuing the investigation.

