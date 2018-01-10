Six more people file to run for office in Whitley County













There are now two additional contested races on Whitley County election ballots in 2018, and possibly three if every incumbent files to run for re-election in the Corbin City Commission Race.

Since Jan. 2, six more people have filed to run for elected office in Whitley County.

Former Jailer Ken Mobley and Williamsburg Police Officer Michael Taylor have filed to run for sheriff and will take on incumbent Colan Harrell, who is seeking his third term in office.

In the Corbin City Commission race, Andrew Pennington and David Grigsby Hart have filed joining fellow incumbent Ed Tye, who previously filed. They will take on former city commission Freddy Bruce Hodge. Corbin City Commissioner Trent Knuckles is the only current city commissioner, who hasn’t filed to run for re-election so far.

In the Fourth-District Constable race, challenger Wayne Carr has filed to run against incumbent Andy Moses.

Currently, the May Republican Primary ballot includes the following candidates in the following races.

Whitley Circuit Court Clerk – incumbent Gary Barton.

Whitley County Attorney – incumbent Bob Hammons.

Whitley County Clerk – incumbent Kay Schwartz.

Whitley County Sheriff – incumbent Colan Harrell, Ken Mobley and Michael Taylor.

Whitley County Jailer – incumbent Brian Lawson and Curtis Surgener.

34 th Judicial Circuit Commonwealth’s Attorney – Ronnie Bowling and Graham Trimble.

Whitley County Coroner – incumbent J. Andy Croley.

Property Valuation Administrator – incumbent Ronnie Moses.

Whitley County Judge-Executive – incumbent Pat White Jr.

First-District Magistrate – incumbent Scotty Harrison and Gary Brock.

Second-District Magistrate – incumbent Lon “Chuck” Head and Edmondo O. “Mondo” Cima.

Third-District Magistrate – incumbent Michael Jarboe and Ted M. Barrineau.

Fourth-District Magistrate – incumbent Robert “Robbie” Brown.

First-District Constable – incumbent Lonnie Foley.

Second-District Constable – incumbent Ron “Bubba” Bowling.

Third-District Constable – incumbent Dorman Patrick Jr.

Fourth-District Constable – incumbent Andy Moses and Wayne Carr.

The November General Election currently shapes up as follows with these non-partisan races.

Williamsburg Mayor – incumbent Roddy Harrison and Dr. Bernard Moses.

Williamsburg City Council (six seats) – incumbents Laurel Jeffries West Mary Ann Stanfill, Loren Connell, Patty Faulkner, Richard Foley and Erica Broome Harris.

Corbin Mayor – incumbent Willard McBurney and Shannon T. Hall.

Corbin City Commission (four seats) – incumbents Ed Tye, Andrew Pennington, David Grigsby Hart and challenger Freddie Bruce Hodge.

34 th Judicial Circuit Division One District Judge – incumbent Cathy E. Prewitt.

34th Judicial Circuit Division Two District Judge – incumbent Fred F. White.

Third-District Justice of the Kentucky Supreme Court (includes 27 counties) – Dan Ballou.

There is no primary election in these non-partisan races unless three or more candidates file for mayor, the Kentucky Supreme Court seat, or district judge, 13 people or more candidates file for Williamsburg City Council or nine or more people file for Corbin City Commission.

So far, there have been no candidate filings for 82nd District Representative or Whitley County Surveyor.

The filing deadline for all these positions is Jan. 30 at 4 p.m.