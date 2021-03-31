Six new cases of COVID announced in Whitley County
The Whitley County Health Department announced six new COVID–19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the county’s total number of cases to 3,589.
Officials said there are currently 67 active cases, of which three are hospitalized.
Since last Wednesday, Whitley County has had 56 new COVID–19 cases.
The Knox County Health Department announced 21 new COVID–19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the county’s total number of cases to 3,480.
There are currently 75 active cases in Knox County.
The Laurel County Health Department announced 105 additional COVID–19 cases for the week of March 22 through March 28.
Four of the new cases required hospitalization, bring the number of current hospitalizations in Laurel County to 13.
The number of COVID–19 related deaths in Laurel County was adjusted from 49 to 55.
“These newly reported deaths were previously been pending and have been determined to be COVID–related after a review by the state review team in Frankfort,” health department officials noted.
The Bell County Health Department announced five new COVID–19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the county’s total to 2,942.
There are currently 47 active COVID–19 cases in Bell County, of which one is hospitalized.
State officials announced 751 new COVID–19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases to 426,073.
Officials said 113 of the new cases involved children.
There were 23 additional deaths reported on Tuesday, including 10 determined through the state’s on-going audit of new deaths, bringing the death total to 6,065.
Gov. Andy Beshear announced Tuesday that all Kentuckians age 40 and older are now eligible to receive the vaccine.
Appointments to receive the vaccine may be made online at vaccine.ky.gov.