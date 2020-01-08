Six free kindergarten readiness camps set this month











Parents with children ages two thru five are being encouraged to take part in a series of free kindergarten readiness camps that start next week.

The camps will take place at a total of six locations, and are creative learning programs for children.

Each family will receive hands on instruction by a skilled professional, refreshments and a take-home kindergarten readiness kit. Door prizes will be available at each location.

On Jan. 11, there will be camps at Main Street Baptist Church and Brays Chapel Church of God.

On Jan. 18, there will be camps at Boston Elementary School and at the Whitley County Board of Education Annex A Building in Williamsburg.

On Jan. 25 there will be camps at Mt. Ash Baptist Church and Whitley East Elementary School.

The camps will take place from noon – 2 p.m. at each location.

The Whitley County School District and Save the Children are sponsoring the events. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

For more information call 549-7000 extension 2027 or 2039.