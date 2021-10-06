Six departments respond to fire National Standard building











Four fire departments were called out to extinguish a fire at the old National Standard Building.

“When we got there, there was heavy fire in the office part of the building,” said West Knox Fire and Rescue Chief Darryl Baker. “It extended up through the office into the roof of the building, and that is where we were able to stop it.”

The cause of the blaze was unknown, and no injuries were reported.

Baker said it took about an hour to knock down the flames.

Crews arrived at the scene at approximately 10:20 a.m. on Sept. 30, and they remained on the scene until approximately 2:40 p.m.

Corbin, Bailey Switch, and Keavy fire departments responded in addition to the Laurel County Emergency Management, which provided an air truck, and Knox County EMS.