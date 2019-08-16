Six Corbin residents among those arrested as part of multi-agency round-up











Six Corbin residents were among the people arrested on drug-related charges in a multi-agency roundup Monday morning.

Deputies from Knox and Laurel County, along with London City Police, U.S. Marshal Service, Kentucky State Police, and the Louisville Division of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, conducted the sweep in search of 18 individuals for which warrants had been secured following a three-month undercover investigation.

“They had made controlled buys of methamphetamine, Suboxone and oxycodone,” said Laurel County Sheriff’s Deputy Gilbert Acciardo of what led to the warrants.

“All of our arrests were targeting suspected drug dealers,” he said.

The six individuals from Corbin and their charges included:

Emanuel Lee Hoskins, 45, who was arrested at a residence off of Cassidy Road near Keavy. Hoskins is charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance – second offense – methamphetamine.

Hoskins was also served with an outstanding bench warrant for failure to appear in Laurel District Court on charges of second-degree hindering prosecution or apprehension, and contempt of court.

“In addition, while this subject was being processed at the Laurel County Sheriff’s office, he attempted to escape custody but was apprehended before he could flee the building,” said Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer adding that Hoskins continued to struggle with deputies as they attempted to take him into custody.

Hoskins is facing additional charges of second-degree escape, and resisting arrest.

Millard L. Smith, 62, was arrested on Holly Grove Road. He is charged with third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance – Suboxone.

Adam R. Grubb, 34, was arrested off of Pine Grove Road. He is charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance – methamphetamine.

In addition, he was served with an outstanding bench warrant charging him with failure to appear in Laurel District Court on charges of second-degree possession of a controlled substance.

In Knox County:

John T. Jones, 28, of Corbin was arrested and lodged in the Knox County Detention Center on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance – methamphetamine, and first-degree conspiracy to traffic in a controlled substance – second offense.

Billy W. Jones, 54, of Corbin, was arrested on one count of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance – oxycodone.

Mary K. Jones, 39, of Corbin, was arrested on one count of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance – methamphetamine.

Nancy Ann Sayler, 34, of Rockholds, was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance – oxycodone.

Law enforcement also arrested Heather A. Ledford, 37, of Keavy at a residence off of Earl Howard Road on a charge of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance – oxycodone.

In addition, she was served with an outstanding warrant out of Knox County charging her with trafficking in a controlled substance.

During the roundup, law enforcement encountered David Hubbard, 50, of Lily, whom they learned had an outstanding bench warrant.

Law enforcement took Hubbard into custody on the warrant, which charged him with third-degree terroristic threatening and harassing communications.

Acciardo said law enforcement is continuing the search for the remaining two suspects.

Sheriff John Root stated that he wanted today’s arrests of area drug traffickers to reemphasize his promise that his office will be continuing to fight the “War on Drugs” as he promised citizens that he would.

Knox County Sheriff Mike Smith said his department will continue to crack down on illegal drug trafficking in the area, noting the investigation is continuing and more arrests are forthcoming.

The roundup was part of a larger effort led by the DEA targeting drug dealers in Kentucky, Tennessee and West Virginia.