Previous Story
Site work continues at Corbin splashpad in preparation for mid-June completion
Posted On 22 Apr 2020
Comment: 0
Tag: Corbin, Corbin splashpad, Economy Inn, Main Street
Dirt is moving at the former Economy Inn site which will serve as the home of the new Corbin splashpad.
The project is slated to be completed in mid–June, though Mayor Suzie Razmus said it may not open as scheduled due to COVID–19.
Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day!
Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us
Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us