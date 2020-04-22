Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Site work continues at Corbin splashpad in preparation for mid-June completion

Posted On 22 Apr 2020
Dirt is moving at the former Economy Inn site which will serve as the home of the new Corbin splashpad.

The train and crossing sign water features are ready to be installed at the Corbin splashpad once the site work is completed. Despite COVID–19 forcing city officials to delaying opening the facility, work is continuing with a slated completion date in mid–June.

The project is slated to be completed in mid–June, though Mayor Suzie Razmus said it may not open as scheduled due to COVID–19.

