Silver Ball Gala sets fundraising record for Baptist Health Corbin











The 14th annual Baptist Health Foundation’s Silver Ball Gala saw a record attendance, and a record in fundraising Saturday night for the planned expansion of the hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

Lee Richardson, Director of Foundation and Community Health Services at Baptist Health Corbin said 375 people came out to The Arena in Corbin for the Gatsby themed event that raised $110,000.

“This one has topped them all,” Richardson said.

The expansion will add six private rooms to the unit for the Level 2 infants.

Officials at Baptist Health Corbin explained that Level 2 infants are premature deliveries that may be suffering health complications.

“Right now, the rooms are cramped for more than one parent,” said Debbie Hardin, spokesperson for the hospital. “The larger rooms are more comfortable and allow both parents to stay.

By providing the additional room, the parents will be able to have more bonding time with the infants. In addition hospital staff will have additional time to interact with the parents and other family members, and better educate the

family about caring for the baby once it leaves the hospital.

In 2018, the Baptist Health Corbin NICU treated 136 newborns, including 38 that were transferred from another facility, and 42 that were later transferred to the University of Kentucky Medical Center for higher levels of care.

The event began with a reception and silent auction featuring a variety of items including passes to Keeneland, original artwork, Waterford crystal, an acoustic guitar, and other items.

The hospital honored two of its longtime physicians.

Dr. Pramod Reddy, a cardiologist who has worked in Corbin for 26 years, was named “Physician of the Year.”

Dr. David Worthy, the hospital’s Chief Medical Officer, said Reddy was selected because of his dedication and service to his patients, the medical staff and the community.

“He exemplifies dedication,” Worthy said of Reddy noting he has served as head of the hospital’s Cardiology Center, and on numerous hospital boards and committees.

“He is just a very kind, very caring guy who puts the needs of his patients before himself and family,” Worthy said.

Dr. Abdi Vaezy, a pulmonologist who has spent 31 years in Corbin and founded the Intensive Care Unit at Baptist Health Corbin, was presented with the Lifetime

Service Award.

Worthy said the staff wanted to honor Vaezy, who is planning to retire in January. Vaezy currently services as Repertory Therapy Medical Director. He has previously served as Chief of Staff, and served as Director of ICU for more than 20 years.

“His real legacy is starting the ICU and developing a whole new level of care,” Worthy said of Vaezy noting prior to that, patients requiring such care would be required to travel to Lexington or Knoxville, Tennessee.

“On behalf of all the patients that walked out of ICU because he walked in, we

wanted to thank him,” Worthy said of Vaezy.

The night concluded with a performance by Felix and Fingers Dueling Pianos.

As the performers made their way through the litany of songs to entertain the audience, they announced that all the tips they received would be donated to the NICU.

The cost of the project is estimated at $500,000.

Richardson said any and all donations to the project are welcome and encouraged.

More information is available by contacting Richardson at 523-8533.