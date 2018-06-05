Siler awarded Jackson Energy scholarship for 2018













Caleb Siler, a senior at Whitley County High School, has been awarded one of eight Jackson Energy scholarships for 2018.

Siler will receive $2,000 to further his education at the school of his choice. Scholarship winners are selected through an essay contest and their families are members of Jackson Energy Cooperative.

More than 50 students applied for the scholarships, which are selected by cooperative director district.

Jackson Energy has awarded more than $250,000 in scholarships to outstanding area students since 1992. “Our cooperative was founded with the mission of improving the quality of life in the area we serve,” says Jackson Energy President & CEO Carol Wright. “In addition to providing electricity to Southeastern Kentucky, the scholarship program is another way we fulfill that mission.”

Jackson Energy is a Touchstone Energy Cooperative serving more than 51,000 members in Southeastern Kentucky. For more information on cooperative programs and services, visit www.jacksonenergy.com.

